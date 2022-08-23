'We Were Unlucky' - Jurgen Klopp After Liverpool’s Embarrassing Defeat To Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp gives his thoughts on Liverpool losing 2-1 against bitter rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool remain on two points after a dreadful performance and loss against arch-rivals Manchester United. Despite reigning champions Manchester City dropping points a day before, The Reds failed to close the gap.

Erik Ten Hag’s side came out of the blocks from the start and continued to intensity throughout. A first-half goal by Jadon Sancho gave the home side their reward for the incredible start.

Liverpool tried to get back into the game after half-time, but we’re given a sucker punch when a debatable offside went Marcus Rashford’s way to make it 2-0 to the Red Devils.

Despite their late efforts and a consolation goal by Mohamed Salah, the visitors came away with nothing. The Liverpool manager gave his reaction to the game in an interview with Sky Sports.

"Not the result we wanted. They were more aggressive than us.

"They were really aggressive in the beginning, it was clear what will happen. They were more aggressive than us and they hit the post early on. They scored the goal and we took over and played the game we wanted to play.

"We were unlucky with situations against an opponent like United, it would have been helpful to score and go 1-1 at half time. The second goal is hard to take, it was offside, but we have to work with it."

Klopp believed the second goal was offside, which ended up being the deciding factor in the match result.

"The second goal does not help then it was a hectic game after our goal, definitely not the result we wanted. When we calmed down we had an extreme number of shots for an away game at United.

"We took over after the first goal and played the game we wanted to play. We were unlucky around set-pieces.

"We should use more of these moments, the second half David de Gea made a fantastic save. If you score then the game turns then we did not have enough time or power in the end.

"When you are in a game like this fighting, these guys talk to each other and on the pitch, it is a different conversation. It was not a perfect performance, it was clear United would get out of the blocks but we were not 100% ready.

"We had to keep chasing the game and that is not what you want to do. It makes it difficult with their counter-attacking threat. We should have won this game, I know it sounds ridiculous but that is how I saw it."

