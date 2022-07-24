Skip to main content

‘We Will Do Anfield, I Promise You Now’ - UFC Lightweight Paddy Pimblett on Bringing the Event to the Iconic Stadium

Paddy Pimblett further staked his claim as the UFC poster boy last night after a second-round rear naked choke finish at UFC London, After the fight, Pimblett spoke about the chances of UFC Liverpool coming to Anfield Stadium.

Paddy has spoken about bringing the UFC to his beloved Anfield Stadium many times, citing that it is his 'dream' to fight under the famous floodlights. 

A massive Liverpool supporter who follows Jurgen Klopp's side home and away across the league and Europe, fighting in a stadium in which he has attended his whole life does not seem out of reach for the 27-year-old who elevates his name and brand every time he steps into the octagon.

Paddy The Baddy Pimblett
Speaking after his win accompanied by 'Meatball' Molly McCann in his Post Fight Presser Pimblett said "I know for a fact now I'll be fighting on pay-per-views.

"I know I won't be fighting in the O2 again - it's too small. As I say, we will do Anfield, I promise you now. Dana's said that he won't do Anfield, but he also said women wouldn't fight in the UFC years ago and Ronda Rousey came along. He said he won't do a stadium in the UK, but the Baddy's come along. So we will."

Bringing the UFC to Anfield Stadium would be a huge achievement for Pimblett, achieving something that has not been done in any British UFC event to date, but if anyone can achieve this you would not rule out it being The Baddy.

