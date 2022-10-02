Skip to main content

'We Will Get There' | Virgil van Dijk Speaks About Liverpool Form

Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season and find themselves dwelling down in 9th place in the Premier League, with just two wins from the first seven matches.

Jurgen Klopp’s side did well to come back from two goals down against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon - a game where they led 3-2 for a portion, but eventually drew 3-3.

Mohamed Salah Pervis Estupinan

It means that Liverpool have won just two of their opening seven games in the Premier League and sit 9th in the table. It's one of the worst starts the club has endured in the Premier League era since 1992/93.

Virgil van Dijk joined the club back mid-way through the 2017/18 season and has been an integral feature in the successes on the pitch over the past four years. He's won nearly every single major honour at the club, with only the lower tier UEFA competitions eluding the Dutchman.

Liverpool Virgil van Dijk

The towering defender recognises the struggles that Liverpool find themselves in but assures supporters that the squad will find themselves again and start to regularly win games of football like years gone by:

"We've been doing it for four years, five years on a consistent basis and we have to get back to that consistency, all of us. And we have to stick together.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"You have to get in the moment and that consistency is the most difficult part of football.

"You have to do that together, deal with setbacks together and keep doing the same things you want to do.

"It is difficult to react the right way if you are not in the best possible shape, all of us, but I'm confident that we will be.

"Four months ago we were playing for all the titles, now we are not in the best moment - but we will get there."

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Want Jude Bellingham To Sign New Deal With Staggering Release Clause

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Five Liverpool Players Who Could Be In Contention For A Start Against Rangers

By Neil Andrew
Santiago Bernabeu
Match Coverage

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Real Madrid v Osasuna

By Neil Andrew
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 9 - October 1st, 2nd, 3rd

By Neil Andrew
Sepp van den Berg
News

On Loan Liverpool Player Suffers Nasty Looking Ankle Injury

By Neil Andrew
Manchester City Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Liverpool Fans React To Manchester City Beating Manchester United 4-0 At Half-Time

By Neil Andrew
Florentino Perez
News

Real Madrid President Cites Liverpool As A Reason Why Football Needs A Super League

By Neil Andrew
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Articles

Liverpool's Next Five Fixtures: Season Starter Or Season Ender?

By Damon Carr