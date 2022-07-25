'We Will Miss Him' Jurgen Klopp Says What All Liverpool Fans Are Thinking Regarding Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane

Losing Sadio Mane hit home for Liverpool fans as Klopp's era moves into a new stage. The original front three of the Senegalese star, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino is no more.

In what was Jurgen Klopp's first big signing for Liverpool, Sadio Mane became a fan favourite after playing a key part in the success over the recent years.

Darwin Nunez is the player that has replaced the now Bayern Munich player in this transfer window, however, earlier signings of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota can be seen as extra replacements.

Sensational players all in their own right, but Sadio Mane's legacy will never be forgotten and he has left a hole that will be difficult to fill.

Speaking to Jan Aage Fjortoft, on viaplay, Jurgen Klopp spoke of his admiration of Sadio Mane, stating that the club 'will miss him' and that he believes the forward will play into his late 30s.

"You say thank you with the biggest respect ever. Couldn't have more respect for Sadio, what a player he is and I wish him the best. He will play for ages, until 38 or 39 with his body, it's absolutely crazy.

"Bayern got a really good player but we had him for 6 years so that's fine and it all showed that these kind of transfers can work like this, it's completely normal that sometimes in relationships that changes are needed.

"Sadio wanted it and we reacted and now we both try to make the best of it. I'm really fine with this situation, even when we will miss him from a sports point of view and as a person, I'm fine because that's how life is."

Will Darwin Nunez be able to step up and replace what Sadio Mane brought to Liverpool?

