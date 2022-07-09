'We Will See A Shift In The Way Liverpool Play' - Darwin Nunez Signing Tipped To Change Jurgen Klopp Approach

The signing of striker, Darwin Nunez, from Benfica will change Liverpool's style of play according to a former England international.

The 23-year-old completed a move to Anfield last month in a deal that could surpass the club record transfer fee of £75million that Liverpool paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk back in 2018.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United, Tottenham, and England goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, said he doesn't think Nunez will have any issues settling in at his new club.

“When you look at Jurgen Klopp’s record, new signings settle very quickly into the first team.

“Just look at Alisson, van Dijk, Fabinho and Luis Diaz. Klopp obviously has a way with his players.

“His man-management skills allow him to integrate new players well. You would expect him to do the same with Nunez."

Robinson went on to say that he thinks the signing of the Uruguayan will lead to a shift in tactics for Klopp and Liverpool.

“Nunez is more of a nine than Liverpool have ever had under Klopp. We will no doubt see a shift in the way Liverpool play. There will be a change in style because of Nunez’s presence.

“It will be the same with Man City and Haaland. They will not necessarily score more goals but they will score different goals. Both teams will learn to score their goals in a different way.”

It is going to be fascinating to see how Nunez and Haaland settle at their new clubs who will no doubt be battling it out for the biggest trophies once again.

