‘Welcome To The Premier League’ - Sergio Aguero On When Erling Haaland Came Across Virgil Van Dijk In Liverpool’s Community Shield Victory

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has been speaking on Twitch about Erling Haaland’s debut in Liverpool’s 3-1 Community Shield victory on Saturday.

The Reds were victorious thanks to goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah (via a penalty) and a Darwin Nunez header. Julian Alvarez had equalised for Pep Guardiola’s team in the 70th minute.

It was the performance of Haaland however that led to much of the post-match talk after the striker missed a good chance in the first half before hitting the bar with an open goal in front of him in the dying embers of injury time.

Speaking on Twitch (via ESPN FC), Aguero explained that the 22-year-old is accustomed to the Bundesliga and wont be used to facing the likes of Virgil van Dijk.

Due to the nature of his performances in the Bundesliga and cost associated with his transfer, Haaland will always be under the microscope of experts in the game and fans.

The same applies to Nunez who was a big money signing from Benfica earlier this summer but was able to get his Liverpool career off to the best possible start with a goal at the King Power Stadium.

Whilst Haaland may not be used to the Premier League yet, there is no doubt that he will show his goalscoring qualities in the coming weeks.

Liverpool fans will also be hoping that Nunez can continue his positive start when the Reds kick off their league campaign at Fulham on Saturday.

