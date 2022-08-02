Skip to main content

‘Welcome To The Premier League’ - Sergio Aguero On When Erling Haaland Came Across Virgil Van Dijk In Liverpool’s Community Shield Victory

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has been speaking on Twitch about Erling Haaland’s debut in Liverpool’s 3-1 Community Shield victory on Saturday.

The Reds were victorious thanks to goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah (via a penalty) and a Darwin Nunez header. Julian Alvarez had equalised for Pep Guardiola’s team in the 70th minute.

It was the performance of Haaland however that led to much of the post-match talk after the striker missed a good chance in the first half before hitting the bar with an open goal in front of him in the dying embers of injury time.

Speaking on Twitch (via ESPN FC), Aguero explained that the 22-year-old is accustomed to the Bundesliga and wont be used to facing the likes of Virgil van Dijk.

Due to the nature of his performances in the Bundesliga and cost associated with his transfer, Haaland will always be under the microscope of experts in the game and fans.

The same applies to Nunez who was a big money signing from Benfica earlier this summer but was able to get his Liverpool career off to the best possible start with a goal at the King Power Stadium.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Darwin Nunez

Whilst Haaland may not be used to the Premier League yet, there is no doubt that he will show his goalscoring qualities in the coming weeks.

Liverpool fans will also be hoping that Nunez can continue his positive start when the Reds kick off their league campaign at Fulham on Saturday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester City

imago1011757426h
Quotes

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Delighted With New Diogo Jota Deal

By Alex Caddick38 minutes ago
imago1012395822h
Articles

Official: Liverpool Forward Diogo Jota Signs New Five Year Deal

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Diogo Jota
News

Report: Liverpool To Step Up Talks With Diogo Jota Over Lucrative New Contract

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Diogo Jota
News

Report: Diogo Jota Closing In On Return To Liverpool Training After Hamstring Injury

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
imago1011814466h
Quotes

'We Are Not Ready' - Fulham Manager Marco Silva Concerned With Squad Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

By Alex Caddick14 hours ago
Andy Robertson
Quotes

‘Nobody Is Taking Andy Robertson’s Shirt.’ - Pundit on Liverpool’s Left-Back Options

By Matty Orme16 hours ago
Andy Robertson and Timo Werner challenge for the ball
Transfers

Report: Former Liverpool Target Set To Return To RB Leipzig

By Owen Cummings17 hours ago
Mikkel Damsgaard
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Target Set To Join Premier League Team Brentford

By Owen Cummings17 hours ago