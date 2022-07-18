‘We’ll Be Able to Supply Him With the Ball to Score Goals’ - Trent Alexander-Arnold on Darwin Nunez

Trent Alexander-Arnold is coming off the back of one of his best seasons in the Premier League for Liverpool after reaching 12 assists in 32 games last season. Equaling his record from the 2018/19 season, and one short of his all-time best season in 2019/20 in which he reached 13 assists.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo as quoted by Anfield Watch on Twitter Trent has leapt to the defence of Darwin Nunez after his performances in recent pre-season fixtures against Manchester United & Crystal Palace.

Nunez arrived at Liverpool this summer for a fee reported to be £67.5million from Benfica in the Portuguese Primera Division, and despite only being with the squad for just over seven days, many are already calling the Uruguayan international a flop.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

‘He’s Still Kind of Learning How We Play'

Speaking exclusively to the Liverpool Echo Alexander-Arnold has defended Nunez citing the fact the Uruguayan is still only settling into the group of players.

"I'm sure we'll be able to supply him with the ball to score goals. You can see he's itching for that first goal, but I'm sure once it comes it will be like London buses. We'll back him

“He's still kind of learning how we play, we're learning how he plays and soon enough we'll get that connection.'' Trent told the Echo.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The English international then went on to add “Obviously out there, playing with him, you know to start that number nine movement that he's got, the runs that he makes, where he wants the ball.

"It's just about finding that connection and soon enough it'll all be good for us."

It is clear that Alexander-Arnold is confident the link-up with Nunez will happen, when it clicks could we see Trent break his own assist record season?

