Skip to main content

‘We’ll Be Able to Supply Him With the Ball to Score Goals’ - Trent Alexander-Arnold on Darwin Nunez

Trent Alexander-Arnold is coming off the back of one of his best seasons in the Premier League for Liverpool after reaching 12 assists in 32 games last season. Equaling his record from the 2018/19 season, and one short of his all-time best season in 2019/20 in which he reached 13 assists.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo as quoted by Anfield Watch on Twitter Trent has leapt to the defence of Darwin Nunez after his performances in recent pre-season fixtures against Manchester United & Crystal Palace.

Nunez arrived at Liverpool this summer for a fee reported to be £67.5million from Benfica in the Portuguese Primera Division, and despite only being with the squad for just over seven days, many are already calling the Uruguayan international a flop.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

‘He’s Still Kind of Learning How We Play'

Speaking exclusively to the Liverpool Echo Alexander-Arnold has defended Nunez citing the fact the Uruguayan is still only settling into the group of players.

"I'm sure we'll be able to supply him with the ball to score goals. You can see he's itching for that first goal, but I'm sure once it comes it will be like London buses. We'll back him

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He's still kind of learning how we play, we're learning how he plays and soon enough we'll get that connection.'' Trent told the Echo.

Darwin Nunez

The English international then went on to add “Obviously out there, playing with him, you know to start that number nine movement that he's got, the runs that he makes, where he wants the ball.

"It's just about finding that connection and soon enough it'll all be good for us."

It is clear that Alexander-Arnold is confident the link-up with Nunez will happen, when it clicks could we see Trent break his own assist record season?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Kostas Tsimikas
Quotes

‘I Think This Is the Best Memory I Have In Football’ Kostas Tsimikas on That Fa Cup Winning Penalty

By Matty Orme2 minutes ago
Fabinho Sadio Mane
Quotes

'Come On Sadio, Stay Here' - Fabinho On Trying To Persuade Mane To Stay At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew26 minutes ago
Ben Davies
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender Ben Davies To Undergo Medical Ahead Of Transfer To Rangers

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Nat Phillips
Transfers

Liverpool Pair Set To Depart This Summer

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Joe Gomez
News

England Defender Joe Gomez On Liverpool's 'Unbelievable' Defensive Options

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago
Burnley v Liverpool Premier League 13/02/2022. Liverpool midfielder Fabinho (3) gestures and reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor, Burnley, England on 13 February 2022.
News

'We'll Need To Be Almost Perfect' - Liverpool And Brazil Midfielder Fabinho On The Premier League Title Race

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago
Ben Davies
Transfers

'Funds For Jude' - Fans React To Reports Liverpool Have Agreed Deal For Ben Davies With Rangers

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Jordan Henderson
Quotes

'I Think He's Improved Hugely' - Former International On Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago