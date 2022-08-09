‘We’ll Miss Him, but I Think We Can Cope Without Him’ - John Barnes on Thiago Injury

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara went off in the opening weekend fixture away to Fulham with a hamstring injury, Reports since have ruled the midfielder out for up to six weeks. Liverpool legend John Barnes believes Jurgen Klopp's side can cope without the midfielder.

Thiago who arrived on Merseyside in the summer of 2020 for a reported £19.8million from German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich has missed a total of 44 competitive games for Klopp's side, without including his current layoff.

The Spaniard's injury problems were well documented prior to his arrival at Liverpool, with the midfielder racking up injuries in almost every season in which he has been a professional footballer.

In an exclusive interview with BonusCode Bets, the former Liverpool winger Barnes believes that the side will not struggle with the absence of the Spanish midfield maestro “Well, I think that we just replace the player. Whether it’s going to be James Milner or who it’s gonna be.

“Thiago is a fantastic player, he’s good on the ball. But I think if you look at what Liverpool have done when they had to replace anybody.

“We’ll miss him, but I think we can cope without him.”

LFCTR Verdict

Thiago is one of the only midfielders within the Liverpool squad who can break the lines of an opponent's defence, ranking in the 99th percentile against other players in his position for his array of passing, it would be ludicrous to think he would not be missed during his latest injury.

With the injury to Thiago, Liverpool is left with only Keita, Henderson, Fabinho and Milner as the experienced midfield options, going into a season relying on youth such as Jones, Elliot and Carvhallo is a risky move from Liverpool, to try and embed three youth players in at once are a huge ask for Jurgen.

