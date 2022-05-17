Skip to main content
'We're A Pair That Love Jokes' - Thiago Alcantara On His Relationship With Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

Thiago Alcantara discussed his relationship with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the Reds won the FA Cup final against Chelsea on penalties at Wembley on Saturday.

In his post-match press conference Klopp revealed he told the 31-year-old 'If I would have known what a player you are, I would have signed you four years earlier' to which the Spanish international responded Klopp had taught him 'running'.

Jurgen Klopp Thiago Alcantara

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Thiago explained how the relationship works between him and his manager.

"We're a pair that love jokes. It was a very charismatic and humble moment between us both and we were very happy with the FA Cup that we achieved.

"We were talking about the good stuff that we learned, just having fun but serious at the same point. It was about the style of team that he created."

Thiago also gave an insight into how the tactics deployed by Klopp and this Liverpool team are put into action.

"We have to chase the ball, open up all the field. I was in a couple of teams where we love to dominate the game, we have to be in the other team's half of the field.

"Now we have to chase them over, so you have to learn that and how to behave in all the situations. It was a great experience as well."

Liverpool are back in action against Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday and details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

