'We're All Excited To See Him Play' | Joe Gomez Talks About New Signing

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has spoken highly of one of the squad’s newest additions to the first-team, Calvin Ramsay, who was signed back in the summer to provide competition and back-up for Trent Alexander-Arnold following the sale of Neco Williams to Nottingham Forest.

The Scotsman was signed from Aberdeen for a fee that could potentially rise to around £6.5million. He didn't feature at all for Liverpool during pre-season after enduring an unfortunate injury that has seen him out of action.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, however, as it looks like Calvin Ramsay will be training in full capacity in the not too distant future, perhaps even ready for Liverpool's next fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on 1 October.

"Calvin seems like a really down-to-earth lad.

"Obviously, we weren’t able to mix with him in training in pre-season, which was unfortunate, but hopefully he’s nearly there in overcoming that little issue and I think we’re all excited to see him play."

Joe Gomez has often deputized for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the past when the star right-back was unavailable for selection - Calvin Ramsay is now expected to hold that position, similar to Kostas Tsimikas at left-back, who often deputizes for Andrew Robertson.

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold has seemed to struggle in recent weeks, something which was especially seen during Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Napoli. Calvin Ramsay may be selected in the starting eleven to highlight the options Jurgen Klopp has at right-back. To show that Alexander-Arnold isn't invincible in this team.

Joe Gomez went on to say:

"He’s obviously a talented player, which is why he’s at this club, and from what he’s like around the place, he seems a nice, humble lad. We’re looking forward to seeing him getting involved on the pitch.”

It could be the case that Liverpool supporters won't be able to see Calvin Ramsay in a Liverpool shirt for a few more weeks, or, god-forbid, months. This said, his teammates are clearly excited for him to be bled into the squad so there's much to be anticipated ahead of his delayed debut.

