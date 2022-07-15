Skip to main content

'We're All Looking Forward To Seeing Him Play' - Liverpool Youngster Harvey Elliott On Reds Forward Darwin Nunez

Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott has given his full backing to his new teammate Darwin Nunez amid talk around the Uruguayan's performances so far during pre-season. 

Nunez who joined the Reds from Portuguese side Benfica earlier this summer for a club record fee of £85 million made his first appearance for Liverpool earlier this week in a friendly against Manchester United. 

imago1013140188h

The 23-year-old also featured earlier today in the Reds second pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Singapore which saw a victory for Jurgen Klopp's men. 

All in all Nunez has clocked up an hour of playing time so far for his new side and will hope to get even more as pre-season continues. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite a somewhat underwhelming first two games, Nunez's new teammate Elliott believes more is to come from the player and claims the forward will eventually show the world how good he really is.  

"He's been brilliant," Elliott told LFC TV. "He's a top player as well as a top guy, for all that we can conversate in. Liverpool, the fans and the world will see why we brought him in. 

"He's a great player and he showed that against us when he was playing for Benfica. I'm very excited to see what he can bring this season.

"We're all looking forward to seeing him play. I'm sure he can show the world why we signed him. I'm just excited for what the season brings and I'm looking forward to it."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jordan Henderson Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace | Match Highlights | Henderson & Salah Fire Reds To Victory In Singapore

By Neil Andrew2 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Liverpool Injury Update: Player Potentially Missing Start Of The Season As Injury List Increases | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

By Damon Carr46 minutes ago
Alisson Becker Crystal Palace
News

Liverpool's Starting XI vs Crystal Palace Officially Released

By Owen Cummings8 hours ago
Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Mohamed Salah L and Darwin Nunez R of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_npH4g.jpg
Quotes

'It Is My Responsibility' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Says It's Down To Him To Help Darwin Nunez Fulfil His Potential

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'I Think So' - Pundit On The Future Of Harvey Elliott At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Harvey Elliott Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'We Cannot Just Add' - Jurgen Klopp Dismisses Liverpool Midfielder Transfer Rumours

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Liverpool Extend Standard Chartered Partnership To 2027

By Owen Cummings22 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'He Made My Life Quite Hard' - Joel Matip Relieved To Have Darwin Nunez At Liverpool And Not Against Them

By Neil Andrew22 hours ago