'We're All Looking Forward To Seeing Him Play' - Liverpool Youngster Harvey Elliott On Reds Forward Darwin Nunez

Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott has given his full backing to his new teammate Darwin Nunez amid talk around the Uruguayan's performances so far during pre-season.

Nunez who joined the Reds from Portuguese side Benfica earlier this summer for a club record fee of £85 million made his first appearance for Liverpool earlier this week in a friendly against Manchester United.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 23-year-old also featured earlier today in the Reds second pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Singapore which saw a victory for Jurgen Klopp's men.

All in all Nunez has clocked up an hour of playing time so far for his new side and will hope to get even more as pre-season continues.

Despite a somewhat underwhelming first two games, Nunez's new teammate Elliott believes more is to come from the player and claims the forward will eventually show the world how good he really is.

"He's been brilliant," Elliott told LFC TV. "He's a top player as well as a top guy, for all that we can conversate in. Liverpool, the fans and the world will see why we brought him in.

"He's a great player and he showed that against us when he was playing for Benfica. I'm very excited to see what he can bring this season.

"We're all looking forward to seeing him play. I'm sure he can show the world why we signed him. I'm just excited for what the season brings and I'm looking forward to it."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |