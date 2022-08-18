'We're Ready For It' - Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Sends Manchester United A Warning Ahead Of Monday Clash

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has sent Manchester United a warning ahead of Monday's Premier League clash between the two sides at Old Trafford.

The Reds head into the game with just two points from their first two games of this season, whilst United on the other hand are rock bottom after failing to get any points on the board so far.

IMAGO / motivio

Despite both sides feeling the pressure right now, Liverpool's Dutch centre half is confident him and his teammates can go and get a result at their old foes.

"Over the years it has proven tough for us to win there, obviously last year was a great result, we can't deny it," Van Dijk told the Liverpool Echo.

"This year they've had a difficult start and we've not had the best start that we wanted either, so it will be interesting. They are a good team in my opinion, they have good players all over the pitch.

"Obviously they're not in the best situation confidence-wise probably, but it's the perfect game to turn it around for them. But we're looking at ourselves and we want to make sure we're ready for it and we are going to work hard this week again.

"This week we showed a lot of good spirit and fight in training and I think we showed it," added the Dutch juggernaut.

"We created a lot of chances, unfortunately we didn't score, but we're standing here with one point and that's not what we want.

"It's a big game, a game on its own. We are all looking forward to that. Obviously we are disappointed but we'll prepare well and get a good performance."

