November 6, 2021
‘He’s Probably the Best in the World’ - West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Author:

Liverpool target and West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen has said Mohamed Salah is currently the best player in the world.

Last summer, Liverpool were surprisingly linked with West Ham's Jarrod Bowen.

It was not what a lot of Liverpool fans were expecting but the fact we didn't look like signing anyone else, people were happy with it.

Jarrod Bowen Andy Robertson

Bowen also has a lot of room to improve and under a coach like Jurgen Klopp, he could recreate what Mo Salah done.

Salah and Bowen have a similar play style too, both very direct, skillful, fast and good on the ball. With the right coach he'd be amazing.

In a recent interview, Bowen was asked about Salah and what he thinks of him.

“He’s probably the best in the world right now in terms of the goals he’s scored." said Bowen.

"The goals he scored against Man City, Watford and Man United shows he’s gone to another level.

 “Of course I look at him, especially being a left-footed player off the right, the same as me. 

"I look at the goals he scores, the way he plays. I can’t say I’ll be trying to watch him too much on Sunday because I’ll be trying to do my job.”

