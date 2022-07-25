Skip to main content

'What I like the most about him is the will to learn each and every day as well' - Virgil Van Dijk on Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate signed for Liverpool last summer in a deal worth £36million from RB Leipzig and made an instant impact at the club, centre-back partner Virgil Van Djik has had his say on the defender.

In his debut season on Merseyside, the Frenchman featured 29 times for Jurgen Klopp's side, three of which were in finals, the Uefa Champions League final in Paris, The FA Cup final in Wembley and also a 29-minute cameo in the League Cup final in Wembley.

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22 Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.

Speaking exclusively to the club's official site, centre-back partner Van Dijk spoke about Konate's ability to learn saying “He’s a very, very good player, What I like the most about him is the will to learn each and every day as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Obviously there are loads of things that can improve – and that’s good because he has time, he needs the experience. In my opinion, experience is a big thing for a centre-half to learn and to take with you.

“In his case, I’m very happy to see him develop, I’m very happy to see him shine on and off the pitch, he’s a fantastic character."

Virgil then went on to talk about the other options Liverpool presents in that position saying “But I can say that about the other two [Gomez and Matip] as well. We are very blessed as a club and I am very blessed to have these players around me as well.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Joe Gomez
Quotes

'He is, in my opinion, if not the best English centre-back around' - Virgil Van Dijk on Joe Gomez

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
Quotes

‘The Relationship We All Have Together Is Also a Very Big Thing’ - Virgil Van Dijk on His Centre-Back Partnerships

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Quotes

Borussia Dortmund Set To Do Everything To Keep Their Hands On Jude Bellingham

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Tracking Spain Under-21 International Who Has €50million Release Clause

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Thiago
Quotes

Thiago Alcantara Reveals His Positive Hopes For Liverpool In The Upcoming Season

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Luis Diaz
News

Liverpool Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders Had To Cancel Holiday To Pursue Luis Diaz Transfer

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Not Willing To Sell Roberto Firmino Despite Juventus Being In Touch With Brazilian's Representatives

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'We Have Seen Better Strikers Than Nunez Come To England And Struggle To Adapt' - Pundit On New Liverpool Striker

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago