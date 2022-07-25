'What I like the most about him is the will to learn each and every day as well' - Virgil Van Dijk on Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate signed for Liverpool last summer in a deal worth £36million from RB Leipzig and made an instant impact at the club, centre-back partner Virgil Van Djik has had his say on the defender.

In his debut season on Merseyside, the Frenchman featured 29 times for Jurgen Klopp's side, three of which were in finals, the Uefa Champions League final in Paris, The FA Cup final in Wembley and also a 29-minute cameo in the League Cup final in Wembley.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking exclusively to the club's official site, centre-back partner Van Dijk spoke about Konate's ability to learn saying “He’s a very, very good player, What I like the most about him is the will to learn each and every day as well.

“Obviously there are loads of things that can improve – and that’s good because he has time, he needs the experience. In my opinion, experience is a big thing for a centre-half to learn and to take with you.

“In his case, I’m very happy to see him develop, I’m very happy to see him shine on and off the pitch, he’s a fantastic character."

Virgil then went on to talk about the other options Liverpool presents in that position saying “But I can say that about the other two [Gomez and Matip] as well. We are very blessed as a club and I am very blessed to have these players around me as well.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |