'What I Really Love About This Prize' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Mohamed Salah Winning The PFA Player Of The Year Award
Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his delight that Mohamed Salah was named the PFA Player of the Year for the second time.
The Egyptian held off competition from Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne as well as teammates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane to win the award.
Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp explained the fact that it’s Salah’s peers that vote for the prestigious award that makes it so special.
“What I really love about this prize is that it’s voted for by the players.
“That’s the one prize that you should be interested in.
“Whatever the supporters say, your own supporters always say, 'Oh you’re the greatest’ and all the others say, ‘How can he win it?’
Read More
Despite a testing season after losing out in the AFCON final to Senegal and then failing to qualify for the World Cup with Egypt, Klopp showered praise on his striker for his achievements for Liverpool.
“So, in Mo’s case obviously it’s the numbers, scoring goals. But scoring the most goals and having the most assists, with all the ups and downs during a season, all the things I know about football, that’s a deserved winner."
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Close In On Transfer Agreement For Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez, Player Could Sign Five Year Deal
- Report: Liverpool To Move Onto Jude Bellingham After Darwin Nunez Signing
- Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Set For Liverpool Exit | West Ham Keen On The Midfielder
- 'Liverpool Will Probably Be Raging' - Pundit Says Anfield Hierarchy Will Be Unhappy Mohamed Salah Played Despite Injury For Egypt
- German Journalist: 90% Chance Sadio Mane Will Move To Bayern Munich In Summer Transfer From Liverpool
- Report: Liverpool Change Stance On Pursuit Of Barcelona Midfielder Gavi, Kalvin Phillips A Possible Alternative
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |