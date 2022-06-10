Skip to main content
'What I Really Love About This Prize' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Mohamed Salah Winning The PFA Player Of The Year Award

Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his delight that Mohamed Salah was named the PFA Player of the Year for the second time.

The Egyptian held off competition from Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne as well as teammates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane to win the award.

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp explained the fact that it’s Salah’s peers that vote for the prestigious award that makes it so special.

“What I really love about this prize is that it’s voted for by the players.

“That’s the one prize that you should be interested in.

“Whatever the supporters say, your own supporters always say, 'Oh you’re the greatest’ and all the others say, ‘How can he win it?’

Mohamed Salah Manchester City

Despite a testing season after losing out in the AFCON final to Senegal and then failing to qualify for the World Cup with Egypt, Klopp showered praise on his striker for his achievements for Liverpool.

“So, in Mo’s case obviously it’s the numbers, scoring goals. But scoring the most goals and having the most assists, with all the ups and downs during a season, all the things I know about football, that’s a deserved winner."

