Skip to main content

‘What You Can Expect Them to Do Is Be Fighting for Those Four Trophies’ - John Barnes on Quadruple Chances

Last season saw Liverpool play every game possible, reaching and winning both domestic cup finals before defeat in the Uefa Champions League final in Paris, aswell as this Liverpool also took the Premier League title to the final day, coming closer to winning the quadruple than any team ever has before. Liverpool legend John Barnes expects more of the same looking ahead to the upcoming campaign.

In an exclusive interview with Bonus Code Bets Liverpool legend Barnes fears that Klopp's side could see a repeat of last season falling short at the final hurdle "The way they play with their level of consistency means that come the end of the season, it could be close but they may win none. 

"They may lose the Premier League like the last game of the season, they might not win the Champions League, you can’t expect them to win four trophies. But, what you can expect them to do is be fighting for those four trophies right til the last games of the season and that’s what I expect them to do."

Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barnes added that although he does believe that Liverpool could become the first English side to achieve this, he does not think it will happen "So to think will they do the quadruple? No, as they didn’t do it last year. Manchester City could do the quadruple this year, so could Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. 

"Liverpool can do it but so can three or four other teams but I don’t think any team will win the quadruple."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

John Barnes wearing the 1989-91 Liverpool home kit
Quotes

‘There’s Only Going to Be a Point or Two Between Them So Hopefully Liverpool Can Do It This Year’ - John Barnes on Liverpool Title Hopes

By Matty Orme15 minutes ago
Tyler Morton
Quotes

‘One Of The Players Liverpool Want To Get In Their Team’ - Blackburn’s Jon Dahl Tomasson On Tyler Morton

By Neil Andrew35 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk Joe Gomez Nathaniel Phillips
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Drop Asking Price For 'Outstanding' Central Defender

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Ibrahima Konate
Quotes

‘Losing Konate Will Be A Blow’ - Pundit On Injury Concern For Liverpool Defender

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Premier League Trophy
News

Liverpool Win The Premier League Over Manchester City According To Stats Research

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

‘I Don’t Think He Was At His Absolute Best’ - Former Chelsea & Arsenal Player On Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Diogo Jota
News

Report: Diogo Jota Closing In On Return To Liverpool Training After Hamstring Injury

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

‘I Think Diaz Could Be Player of the Year’ - Ex-Premier League Manager on Luis Diaz

By Matty Orme12 hours ago