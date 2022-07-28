'When I Put The Shirt On It Means Everything To Me' - Lucy Parry On Signing Her First Professional Contract With Liverpool Women

Lucy Parry has signed her first professional contract with Liverpool Football Club Women and has expressed her overall delight at the news.

The 18-year-old life-long Liverpool fan is a product of the Reds youth system with the defender having made her way through the full academy all the way to the first team.

Parry who has been busy this summer competing with England U19s in the UEFA European Championship in the Czech Republic managed to sit down with the club's media team to talk about her new deal.

“I’m delighted, it’s really exciting and I can’t wait to get started this season really,” said Parry speaking exclusively with Liverpool.com.

“Becoming a professional is definitely something I’ve been working towards, coming up through the academy it’s a goal I’ve had but to get it done and signed feels amazing.

“I’ve been a fan all my life, my family are Liverpool fans so when I put the shirt on it means everything to me.

“Last season meant a lot, we had that goal to get promotion and when we did it and did it well, we stuck together as a team all the way through," added Parry.

“My family have helped me, driving me around and supporting me the whole way. When I step on the pitch I know I’m making them happy and that means a lot.

“There are real characters in this squad, it’s a really good squad in depth. I think the players like Niamh [Fahey], Furney [Rachel Furness] and Lawsy [Rachael Laws] I’ve been learning off, just ways to communicate, supporting me.

“They’ve helped me grow as a person as well as a player on the pitch. Matt just wants me to express myself on the pitch and I feel like I’ve developed loads. He’s supported me a lot.”

