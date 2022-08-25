'When The Same Faces Are Back In The Treatment Room, You Start To Get Concerned' - Former Liverpool Winger On Reds Injury Crisis

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman says the Reds need to seriously weigh up their current midfield options if the same players are constantly out injured.

Despite only playing three games so far Jurgen Klopp's side have been hit hard with a crazy amount of injuries once again which is beginning to affect the overall performances of the squad.

There has been some reassurances of when certain players are likely to return, however timescales for the majority of individuals are still unclear leaving many to guess what the club's next move will be.

McManaman has hinted that the Reds may need to go back into the transfer market if they are seriously struggling with player fitness levels and has admitted his frustrations with familiar faces.

“Thiago’s been very unfortunate with injuries - so has Naby Keïta. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is injured as well," McManaman told horseracing.net.

"They’ve brought in Fabio Carvalho who’s a midfielder/ attacking midfielder who plays a different role to Thiago. They’ve got Jordan Henderson, they’ve got James Milner, they’ve got Fabinho.

"Once everyone starts to come back, they’ve got eight midfielders. And then it becomes, ‘we panicked during the transfer window, and now we’ve got nine’.

"So you have to run the risk and you have to weigh up how many midfielders you already have, and how bad the injuries to some of your players are," added McManaman.

"I have no idea how bad Oxlade-Chamberlain is. We’ve got the World Cup around the corner. You have to weigh it up.

“But it is a concern that Thiago keeps getting injured. And it is a concern that Naby Keïta can’t stay fit for the whole year. That would definitely weigh on your mind.

"The same people seem to get injured. When you’ve got four players injured, that’s when it starts to become a problem.”

