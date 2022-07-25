‘When We Are Close Together We Are Like a Family. We Fight for Each Other. It’s Very Important.’ - Kostas Tsimikas on Squad Bond

Liverpool has been in Austria on a behind-closed-doors pre-season camp since their fixture against RB Leipzig. Pre-season is a time to work on tactics and squad harmony and Greek international Kostas Tsimikas says Liverpool is no different.

Kostas is now on his second pre-season at the club, a character within the dressing room he has spoken about the importance of ensuring the moral is always kept high within the group.

Speaking exclusively to the official club website Tsimikas spoke about how close the bond within the dressing room is within the club saying "It makes you come a little bit more close to each other and I think it is very, very important for the year.

"When we are close together we are like a family. We fight for each other. It's very important."

Kostas then went on to speak about making sure the mood within the club is always at the highest, not just for the players but for the staff too saying "We always look after our colleagues and we want the best mood for them. That's why we achieved so many things last year and hopefully this year we can achieve even more.

"I'm close with everybody but normally I sit with Latin American players; Thiago or Adrian, or Mo of course. Or Joel. We sit all together, having fun. But with everyone we chill together and we speak about everything."

