‘When You Are Vulnerable, Players Like Mane Can End up Leaving. Liverpool Have Been Smart and Have Acted Now’ - Pundit on Jota Contract

Liverpool announced last week (August 2nd) that they had reached an agreement with Diogo Jota for a new five-year contract reported to be worth £150,000 weekly. Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell has praised the smart business from Liverpool.

Jota who still had three years remaining on his previous deal which was signed when he joined Jurgen Klopp's side from Wolves for a reported £40.23million in 2020, put pen to paper on a five-year deal that will keep him on Merseyside till he is 30.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former Everton forward Campbell believes Jota had outplayed his original deal “Put it this way, whatever contract Jota was brought in on two years ago, he has outplayed it.

“Let’s be honest, he outplayed that contract and some."

Campbell added that this is the logical thing to do in order to avoid similar situations to that of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah “It is the right thing to do and it is the smart thing to do. Do not wait until players start running down their deals.

“They do not want a repeat situation of what happened with Mane and Salah. Pat Jota on the back and give him the upgrade now. That way, the club is not vulnerable.

“When you are vulnerable, players like Mane can end up leaving. Liverpool have been smart and have acted now.”

