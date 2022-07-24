‘When You’re A Striker You’ve Got To Score Goals’ - Pundit On The Early Criticism For Liverpool Forward Darwin Nunez

A former Scotland international shrugged off concerns that Darwin Nunez had been misfiring in pre-season.

The Uruguayan responded to the murmurs on social media criticising his first two performances in a red shirt by firing four goals in a sensational 45 minutes against RB Leipzig on Thursday.

In an interview with Football Insider, former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie said regardless of what happens in pre-season, the true test comes when the new campaign gets underway.

“When I went to West Ham we never won a game in pre-season.

“We were hopeless, the system wasn’t working that the manager wanted. So it was hard. I don’t think the fans were too impressed with me during pre-season, they didn’t know who I was.

“But the first home game of the season I scored twice so that’s a good way to get the fans on your side.

“When you’re a striker you’ve got to score goals. The fans will get on your back if you miss a chance. But if you let them get to you you’ll miss the next one.”

McAvennie believes a lot of the criticism for Nunez was fuelled by the fact Liverpool lost their first pre-season friendly 4-0 to rivals Manchester United.

“Strikers are always going to miss chances, it’s how they react to it and how you deal with it. At the start of the season he scores a couple and it’s forgotten about. It’ll be worse because it’s Man United, that’s what the Liverpool fans will be upset about.“

LFCTR Verdict

The early criticism towards Nunez was ridiculous for a player in his first ten days at a club and he has fired back in the best possible manner.

Reds fans will now be looking forward to the striker sharpening his tools ahead of the first Premier League match away to Fulham in two weeks time.

