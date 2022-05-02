'Where Was VAR?' - Former Referee Says Sadio Mane Should Be Banned For Challenge In Liverpool's Victory Over Newcastle (Watch Footage)

Former referee Keith Hackett has claimed Liverpool striker Sadio Mane should have been sent off in his team's 1-0 victory over Newcastle at the weekend.

The Senegal forward caught Magpies keeper Martin Dubravka as he tried to get on the end of a loose ball in the penalty area but escaped punishment.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett believes the 30 year old was very lucky to escape a red card and questioned why the challenge was not picked up by VAR.

“That is a minimum yellow card. But when you see where his foot is planted, that is a red. For me, that’s a red card challenge.

“Look where it is and look where it ends up. He comes in leading with his feet. It’s a red card.

“He was very lucky. Where was VAR? It might not have been picked up.”

In real-time it looks like Mane makes a valid attempt to go for the ball but as always when the coverage is slowed down, the challenge looks worse.

Fortunately for Liverpool, no punishment was given to Mane and he will be looking to continue his fine form as the team continue to fire on all fronts.

