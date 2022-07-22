'Why Not Liverpool?' - Former International Believies Jude Bellingham Should Choose Premier League Club Over Real Madrid

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish believes Jude Bellingham should prioritise the Premier League over La Liga when he eventually leaves Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool have been linked with the midfielder of late but Fabrizio Romano has quashed speculation suggesting that the Bundesliga club have said he is 'untouchable' this summer.

In an interview with Football Insider, McLeish explained that he believes the 19-year-old England international is ready for a move to the Premier League and that he should turn down Spanish giants Real Madrid if they come knocking on his door.

“Jude has served his time abroad. I always feel, when you are that age, that you want to play for someone in the Premier League. Why not Liverpool?

“A couple of years ago they won the Champions League and they have recently won the Premier League.

“They are flying every single season, they are a force to be reckoned with. Why not Liverpool?

“Real Madrid might come in but is it the name that catches you more than the way you can settle into a club?”

The battle for Bellingham looks like being one of the transfer sagas that will dominate the news over the next 12 months as big European clubs line up for his signature.

As the World Cup beckons, an impressive display from the youngster could mean the number of potential suitors only increases further.

