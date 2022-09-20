Skip to main content
'Wijnaldum Should Have Stayed' - Pundit Urges Liverpool Not To Repeat Mistake

Paul Robinson says the Anfield hierarchy must renew Thiago Alcantara's contract.
Liverpool have had well-documented issues in midfield in what has been a disappointing start to the season. 

That area of the pitch is an ageing one and there has not been any investment to refresh the options available to manager Jurgen Klopp for two years since Thiago Alcantara was brought to the club.

The issues this season has been compounded by an injury crisis with the Spanish international one of the players who was missing for several weeks.

Even whilst out, his influence on this Liverpool team grows as it is quite clear they are not the same when he is unavailable.

In an interview with Football Insider, Paul Robinson urged Liverpool to get the 31-year-old tied down to a contract extension and avoid the same mistake that was made when Gini Wijnaldum left the club on a free transfer.

“I think so. Age does not matter now. You can see players playing on longer and longer and that is because they look after themselves so well.

“It is a 24/7 lifestyle now. It is not something you switch off from when you go home. It is a lifestyle if you want to keep yourself at the top level. Thiago is the epitome of that. His age is not a problem.

“It is very, very important that Liverpool tie him down for another couple of years. They let Gini Wijnaldum go too early. That move did not work for either party, let’s be honest.

“Wijnaldum should have stayed. They underestimated how important he was for them. They cannot be in the same situation with Thiago. I think they have to keep him.”

Liverpool fans will be desperate to see Thiago put pen to paper on a new contract but his age is likely to mean that any extension will be one to two years maximum.

This means it will come down to how keen he is to stay on Merseyside, a place where he appears to be very happy.

