'Will Be A Contract On The Table For Him' - Former Player On Jurgen Klopp Contract Situation At Liverpool

Former Leeds United goalkeeper and England international Paul Robinson has been discussing Jurgen Klopp's contract status at Liverpool.

The German who has led Liverpool back to contending for and winning major trophies is out of contract in 2024 and there is no indication as of yet whether that will be the end of his stint on Merseyside.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson doesn't think it is guaranteed that the 54 year old will leave the club at the end of his current deal.

“I would not rule out Klopp signing an extension.

“You cannot give him enough praise for the job he has done at that football club. The trophies he has won, the rapport he has built with the players and the fans, he is a legend at the club. He has endeared himself to a lot of people.

“He’s in a position where he has got his team challenging for titles and Champions Leagues. He can call the shots now."

Robinson went on to claim that ultimately it will come down to what Klopp decides but believes a contract will be ready and waiting for him should he want to stay.

“I’m sure he could sign as long a contract as he wants or call it a day. There will certainly be a contract on the table for him to sign whenever he wants it.”

