'Will Eventually Take Over This Defence' - John Barnes On Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate

Former Liverpool player and England international John Barnes has been speaking recently about Jurgen Klopp's rich options in the centre of defence.

Last season, the Reds were plunged into crisis after long term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams came to the rescue and played their part in steering Liverpool into a third-place finish.

In the summer, Klopp went back into the transfer market paying over £30million for RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate with the 22-year-old impressing in his outings so far this season.

Speaking to Bonuscodebets, Barnes believes that Liverpool are lucky to have three excellent defenders who can pair with Van Dijk and improve alongside the Dutchman.

“All of Liverpool’s defenders are good players, you can see that whenever they are playing alongside Virgil Van Dijk. Everyone could see Joe Gomez’s improvement when he played with Van Dijk.

“Playing alongside Virgil, Liverpool’s defenders show what they are really capable of, and so seeing how well Joël Matip has done this year hasn’t been surprising at all."

Barnes went on to say that he believes that Konate will eventually take up the Van Dijk role as leader of the defence but it will take time before that is possible. The 58-year-old also reserved special praise for both Matip and Gomez.

“Ibrahima Konaté is a player for the future and one who will eventually take over this defence. It will take Ibrahima some time to bed himself into this team, similar to Fabinho when he first arrived at the club.

“The fact that Joël is doing so well and playing regularly doesn’t necessarily spell the end for the likes of Joe Gomez at Anfield either.

"If you look at the age of the other central defenders, Ibrahima Konaté aside Gomez is one of the youngest. Joe is a fantastic player and an England international, I’m sure Liverpool would love to keep him too.”

