'Will He Be Number One?' - Pundit On Battle Of Liverpool Strikers Darwin Nunez & Diogo Jota

A former Scotland international has been speaking in a recent interview about the battle to start as the main striker at Liverpool.

New signing Darwin Nunez staked a claim for a starting spot against Fulham at the weekend by coming on as a substitute to score and kill off Manchester City in Liverpool's 3-1 Community Shield victory.

Darwin Nunez

In an interview with Football Insider, former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie highlighted how the introduction of Nunez and competition for places for the likes of Diogo Jota at Anfield can only be a good thing.

He’s a good striker, he’d be fighting for a first choice start anyway. He’s come in and he’s scoring goals.

I like him, he’s obviously come in and he’s enjoying it, you can see it on his face. He loves scoring goals so I think they’ve got enough strikers to frighten each other into playing well every week.

That’s what you need in a big club. I think Nunez is thinking he’ll be number one. If Jota gets fit, will he be number one? I don’t know, this might have hindered him because of the injury.

Diogo Jota Everton

McAvennie also predicted that Nunez will be given the nod over Jota if it is a straight choice between the two.

Nunez has come in and he’s going to be number one. There’s that many players that it’s going to be hard to tie down a place but I think Nunez is going to be number one. Somebody will have to dethrone him and that will be hard to do.

Jota is out injured at the moment with a recurrence of the hamstring injury he picked up playing for Portugal, so Nunez doesn't have to worry about competing with the Portuguese in the short term.

Brazilian Roberto Firmino remains in the mix, however, and is a favourite with Klopp so the German still is left with a big decision to make as to who will start alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz for Fulham on Saturday.

Liverpool

