'With Origi Going And Firmino Out Of Form' - Pundit On What Liverpool Need In Summer Transfer Window

Former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor has been speaking in a recent interview about what business Liverpool should be looking to do in the upcoming transfer window.

The Reds moved swiftly in January to sign Luis Diaz who was reportedly a target for the summer so it is unclear whether they will again look to bolster their forward options when the window opens.

Luis Diaz

With Divock Origi rumoured to be leaving for AC Milan and the futures of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino unclear as they have just over a year to go on their contracts, Liverpool may have to keep their options open.

Divock Origi

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor explained that he feels they need to look to keep both Salah and Mane but also should be looking to bring in one more option.

“If they can keep that front four together, Salah, Mane, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, then they are going to be there or thereabouts next season,”

“Still, I would bring in a striker to add into the mix with Origi going and Firmino out of form.

“They could add a top striker, that would really help them. That front four is really dangerous."

Author Verdict

The comments Agbonlahor makes about Firmino being out of form seem a little harsh. The Brazilian has had an injury-interrupted season but has still contributed 11 goals and looked back to his best in the win at Southampton on Tuesday.

If all of the original front three either extend or see out the remainder of their contracts it seems unlikely Liverpool will dip into the market again but should one move on that could change very quickly.

