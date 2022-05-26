'Without The Champions League Final, A Great Season' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Whether The UCL Final Will Define The Season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to journalists during a media day at the AXA Training Centre (via Liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday and gave his thoughts on whether his team needs to win the Champions League to define their season.

Having already won both domestic cups and losing out on the Premier League by just a point, Klopp's team have the chance to achieve a historic cup treble when they play Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

Liverpool's boss was clear however that even if they don't beat Los Blancos its still been a great season.

"It would be, without the Champions League final, a great season. With the Champions League, winning the Champions League would be a fantastic season. It's as easy as that. There are still levels.

"That's absolutely fine, we don't think because we won two competitions now and were close in a third competition that we wouldn't care about that. That is, of course, not the case."

Klopp admitted however you never know when you will reach another Champions League final so you have to make the most of the opportunity when it comes along.

"You never know how often you will reach a Champions League final, so you better use the few opportunities you get. For us, it is now really special, the third time in the last five years. That is really special with this group."

