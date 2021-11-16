Woodgate - 'In The Liverpool Team, A Completely Different Player' - Jadon Sancho Of Manchester United

Former Leeds and Real Madrid defender Jonathan Woodgate believes that had Jadon Sancho have signed for Liverpool instead of Manchester United, things would be completely different.

Sancho has enjoyed a frustrating start to his career at United and is still to register a goal or assist in his 13 appearances so far since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Woodgate On Sancho's Move To Old Trafford

As reported by the Liverpool Echo Woodgate was speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes as they launched their 5-A-Side Bet on Tottenham v Leeds.

He believes that things would be very different for the 21 year old had he made the switch to Anfield instead of Old Trafford.

“Things haven't gone exactly according to plan for Sancho since he signed for Man United this summer, and I put it down to the style of play; it doesn't suit him.

“If United replicated Dortmund's approach then it would be a different ball game altogether, but Man United don't play that way; they don't play the sort of football Sancho is used to.

“Jadon Sancho is an extraordinary talent; if you play to his strengths, then he'll come good. There's no doubt in my mind that he'll come good again.

“Put him in the Liverpool team, and he'd be a completely different player, I'm sure.”

Liverpool had been linked on and off with Sancho but were beaten to any deal by the player choosing Manchester United.

He is a talented young player who has joined at a difficult time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team so it would be unfair at this point to make any assumptions as to how his career at Old Trafford will pan out.

