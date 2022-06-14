World Famous DJ Calvin Harris Reveals What Happened On The Liverpool Trophy Parade Bus

World famous DJ and lifelong Liverpool supporter Calvin Harris has revealed what happened during his time on the Liverpool trophy parade bus last month.

The Scottish Native has admitted it was "the greatest gig of my life". Speaking to Capital Radio Harris said: "It was the most unreal experience in my entire life, obviously I'm a Liverpool fan.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

"I sort of got chatting to Andy Robertson and he said if there's anything you could do, maybe you could DJ at Anfield or maybe the bus.

"I was like, mate get me on that bus. Overall it was a four hour DJ set so we had four hours driving through the streets of Liverpool." Harris added.

"I then got about two hours into my set and the sound guy ran up from the bottom of the bus and said 'we are running out of power'.

"We only had about 10 percent of the battery left and Robertson's freaking out behind me. So, we had to turn the music down for the time being to conceal the power.

"Firmino's then wondering what's going on with the music and screaming 'there's no sound'. There was a truck behind our bus setting off fireworks every now and then so we managed to connect the power supply to that.

"When it came to the main street where everyone was the music was turned all the way up. Then just in time I stuck on Freed From Desire, the flares are going off and everything, it was probably the best gig of my life."

