‘World’s Best Players’ Liverpool Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders On 'Future Captain' Trent Alexander-Arnold

The growth of Trent Alexander-Arnold has been extraordinary. Liverpool's right-back came through the academy, making his debut in 2016, and has not looked back.

From his debut against Tottenham in the EFL Cup at the age of 18, Trent Alexander-Arnold has not just been regular first-teamer for Jurgen Klopp, but a key player in the way the German plays.

Liverpool's own has become the best right-back in world football, some even considering him as the best the Premier League has seen.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

This is not only felt throughout The Reds' fanbase but throughout the entire club including the coaching staff.

In an interview with The Mirror, Pep Lijnders claims that Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the world's best players and that it is a pleasure to work with someone like him.

“I’m also blessed to have worked with some of the continent’s top talents, including our very own Trent Alexander-Arnold. Trent is the epitome of a successful training and coaching process with a young talent.

“I could not be any prouder of the man and the player he has become, from my captain at Under-16 level to one of the world’s best players, with every possible major club medal won by the age of 23. Even at the age of 15, he was this natural technical talent.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold Jurgen Klopp

The Liverpool assistant manager also believes the English youngster will be a future captain at his hometown club.

“He has aggression in a positive way. If someone represents this quote of Bill Shankly, it’s him: ‘Playing at the highest level isn’t pressure, it’s a reward’. I see someone who controls his emotions, a future captain. A leader by example.

“He had all the characteristics I loved: a mentality to win, passionate to improve, but his emotions sometimes took control instead of him taking control over the emotions. He trained with so much power and competition.”

