'Would He Have Jeopardised?' - Medical Expert On Mohamed Salah Injury Concern For Liverpool

A medical expert has been talking about the concern around Mohamed Salah's injury problems towards the end of last season.

The 30-year-old was forced off in the FA Cup final against Chelsea but returned for the final game of the season against Wolves to come off the bench and score.

Salah then followed that up by playing the full match in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid before he played for Egypt against Guinea in an AFCON qualifier.

In an interview with Football Insider, Ben Dinnery who runs the Premier Injuries site played down any long-term concerns.

“I would be more concerned if Salah had missed those games after the FA Cup final.

“We are going back to that game against Chelsea where he was forced off. It wasn’t really enough to put him out. He had minutes against Wolves and scored.

“Although, we should contextualise that. Maybe that was partly influenced by the race for the Golden Boot. But ultimately, if it was really bad, would he have jeopardised his place in the Champions League final starting XI?

“I think it’s more of a hindrance and a niggle rather than anything too sinister. He played 90 minutes in that first Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea.

“I think this was just something to be aware of and to be managed. If this is why he missed those subsequent matches, fair enough."

Dinnery believes that as long as Salah now takes time to rest and recover, there is no reason why he should not return fully fit for the start of pre-season.

“But he should take this opportunity to get some well-deserved rest, recuperate and return fit healthy, and fully refreshed to hit the new campaign home.”

Liverpool will be desperate to see their talisman fit and firing at the start of the season in what could be his final year at the club if they cannot find a resolution to his contract saga.

