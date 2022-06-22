Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Would He Have Jeopardised?' - Medical Expert On Mohamed Salah Injury Concern For Liverpool

A medical expert has been talking about the concern around Mohamed Salah's injury problems towards the end of last season.

The 30-year-old was forced off in the FA Cup final against Chelsea but returned for the final game of the season against Wolves to come off the bench and score.

Mohamed Salah

Salah then followed that up by playing the full match in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid before he played for Egypt against Guinea in an AFCON qualifier.

In an interview with Football Insider, Ben Dinnery who runs the Premier Injuries site played down any long-term concerns.

“I would be more concerned if Salah had missed those games after the FA Cup final.

“We are going back to that game against Chelsea where he was forced off. It wasn’t really enough to put him out. He had minutes against Wolves and scored.

“Although, we should contextualise that. Maybe that was partly influenced by the race for the Golden Boot. But ultimately, if it was really bad, would he have jeopardised his place in the Champions League final starting XI?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I think it’s more of a hindrance and a niggle rather than anything too sinister. He played 90 minutes in that first Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea.

“I think this was just something to be aware of and to be managed. If this is why he missed those subsequent matches, fair enough."

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Dinnery believes that as long as Salah now takes time to rest and recover, there is no reason why he should not return fully fit for the start of pre-season.

“But he should take this opportunity to get some well-deserved rest, recuperate and return fit healthy, and fully refreshed to hit the new campaign home.”

Liverpool will be desperate to see their talisman fit and firing at the start of the season in what could be his final year at the club if they cannot find a resolution to his contract saga.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Conor Bradley Billy Gilmour Norwich
Transfers

Young Liverpool Defender Joins Bolton Wanderers On Season-Long Loan

By Sam Jones40 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'I Don't See Any Point' - Pundit Suggests Liverpool Don't Need Midfield Reinforcements As They Target Jude Bellingham Next Year

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

‘Crazy’ - Loris Karius On Sadio Mane’s Imminent Transfer To Bayern Munich From Liverpool

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
England
Quotes

Phil Thompson Thinks Liverpool Youngster Could Make Gareth Southgate's England World Cup Squad

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'They Seem To Get These Transfers Right' - Pundit On Expectations On New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Nicolo Barella (ITA), JUNE 14, 2022
Opinions

Opinion: Ranking Liverpool’s Five Italian-born Players | Fabio Borini, Mario Balotelli, And More… Will Nicolò Barella Join And Top The List?

By Drew Alexander Ross12 hours ago
Neco Williams Nat Phillips
Transfers

'The Writing's On The Wall' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Defender Will Be On The Move This Summer

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
Quotes

'It Strikes Fear' - Pundit On Whether Liverpool Can Challenge Manchester City For The Premier League Title

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago