‘Yeah I Do See Him as a Liverpool Legend’ - Pundit on Egyptian Mohammed Salah’s Status at Liverpool

Mohammed Salah recently signed a new deal that will see him become the highest-paid footballer in Liverpool Football Club history. Football pundit and former Scotland international Alan Hutton believes the Egyptian is already a Legend at the club.

Salah, who committed his future to Liverpool in a reported £400thousand per week deal has established himself as one of the greatest players in world football since signing for Liverpool.

The Egyptian has scored 156 Goals and got 63 assists in just 254 outings for Jurgen Klopp's side, averaging a goal every 133 minutes played for Liverpool.

Former Aston Villa and Tottenham right-back has hailed Salah as an 'incredible servant to the club' in an exclusive interview with Football Insider saying “I think when you look at what’s he done over the seasons, he’s been incredible and an incredible servant to the club.

“The way he holds himself, he doesn’t get too high he doesn’t get too low, he’s always got a smile on his face he looks happy.

“He signed a long-term deal and I think he’ll go from strength to strength. Now that that’s out the way there’s not the constant talking about it and the rumours of whether or not he’s leaving."

Hutton then went on to talk about the importance of the doubt about his future being put to rest saying “He can just do what he does best, put the ball in the net, give defenders nightmares regularly and just continue on the run that he’s on.

“So yeah I do see him as a Liverpool legend. Obviously, you’d have to ask the fans to get a real insight but I do think he is.“

