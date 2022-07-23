Skip to main content

‘Yeah, They Are on the Agenda’ - Jurgen Klopp on Pre-season Initiations

Pre-season initiations are something football fans around the world look forward to as soon as a new player signs on the dotted line. Liverpool is no different and Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that they will happen again this year.

Over the years Liverpool fans have been treated to some outstanding initiation songs from the likes of Virgil Van Djik singing 'So Into You' to Xherdan Shaqiri getting the whole squad involved in 'Three Little Birds' and obviously Alisson Becker's rendition of 'Don't look back in anger' 

This year will see the likes of Fabio Carvhallo, Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsey and likely Luis Diaz given Liverpool tend to do these over pre-season, and this is the Columbian's first pre-season with the club.

Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
Speaking exclusively to the club's official website the Liverpool manager has confirmed that we will indeed see initiations happening again this summer "Yeah, they are on the agenda. 

"It’s not that we enjoy it too much but you have to go through these kind of things when you are new in the club! We have a couple of new staff members as well so it will be very funny."

"I don’t know exactly when it is planned for, to be 100 per cent honest, but we will find the moment when we definitely will do it and these nights are quite funny and quite embarrassing for the guys who have to do it. But that’s part of the deal: when you sign a contract in a new club then you have to do these things.

