December 17, 2021
'You Can Be The Decisive Man' - Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Author:

Liverpool face a tricky away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press about right back Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of that match.

The England defender was not at his best on Thursday but in the second half made a goal saving challenge on Newcastle's Ryan Fraser before thundering home Liverpool's third in the 3-1 victory over Eddie Howe's team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Klopp On Trent Against Newcastle

Klopp acknowledged that the 23 year old was not at his best on the night but still was pivotal in securing the result.

"He had two outstanding moments, it was the goal and obviously the tackle on Fraser. They were two game defining moments.

"Even on a night when things are not clicking, you can be the decisive man and that's what he was".

Read More

Klopp On Trent Scoring More Goals

The Liverpool manager also spoke about whether Alexander-Arnold should be looking to score more goals but played it down insisting he will be looking to improve all aspects of his game.

"He doesn't wake up and thinks he wants to score more goals. He wants to improve his game. He has so many things he can improve and he is already a world class player.

"I can imagine hitting a ball like this, seeing it flying and hearing the sound when it hits the back of the net is pretty special. He deserves a goal like this because he's just an incredible player."

