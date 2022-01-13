Skip to main content
'You Can Imagine Him Alongside Van Dijk' - Pundit Suggests Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Would Be Great At Liverpool As Contract Situation Remains Unresolved

Former Liverpool player Jamie Redknapp has suggested that Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger would be a great signing for his former club.

The German international is out of contract at the end of the season and whilst it hasn't been ruled out he will stay at Chelsea, he has been linked with a whole host of clubs including Liverpool.

Antonio Rudiger

Speaking on Sky Sports after Chelsea progressed to the Carabao Cup final where they will face Liverpool or Arsenal, Redknapp believes Rudiger would be a big asset for the Reds.

"I look at my team, Liverpool. You can imagine him alongside Van Dijk.

"He’s a free transfer in the summer, not going to cost you any money. Just obviously a massive wage is what he will want."

Redknapp went on to say that Rudiger's style of defending is unique in the game nowadays.

Read More

"There's not many like him in world football. A lot of centre-backs now, they're nice.

"Not many of them are going to be aggressive, kick you, be in for a fight every time you play against them. That's what Rudiger brings.

"He's a one-off to that extent. If you're Chelsea, you're doing everything to keep him. But from his point of view he's in a good position, everyone will want him.

"Since Thomas Tuchel came in he's been a revelation. One of the reasons is that back three and certainly because of him."

