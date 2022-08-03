Skip to main content

‘You Can See a Weight Has Been Lifted Off Salah’s Shoulders. He Looked a Different Player in the Community Shield’ - Former Premier League Footballer on Mo Salah

Mohammed Salah put pen to paper on a new three-year deal earlier in July, ensuring he became the club's highest-paid player ever. Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes his new deal will bring the best back out of the Egyptian.

Upon his return from the African Cup of Nations, Mohammed Salah looked like a shadow of the player he was prior to departing Liverpool for the tournament, with his form failing to improve before the end of the season.

Salah only had a return of eight goals and six assists in 25 games in all competitions after he returned from AFCON, as opposed to his 23 goals and 10 assists in 26 games in all competitions prior to the tournament.

Mohamed Salah

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider Robinson spoke about the Egyptian off the back of the Community Shield win saying “Salah looked back to his best, He was phenomenal.

“Let’s be honest, he didn’t look the same player from the African Cup of Nations onwards really. His numbers were a fraction of what they were in the first half of the season."

Robinson went on to add that he believes the uncertainty over his future led to his decline in form saying “I think the uncertainty over his future would have played into that. He did not know where his future was to be this season.

“[Darwin] Nunez has come in but the biggest signing Liverpool have made this summer is Salah. His new deal was so important.

“They couldn’t afford to lose Salah and Sadio Mane in one window. It was the last thing they would have wanted.

“You can see a weight has been lifted off Salah’s shoulders. He looked a different player in the Community Shield. He looked re-energised.”

