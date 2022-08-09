Skip to main content

‘You Can See Already That He Is Going to Help Us Improve’ - John Barnes on Darwin Nunez

Liverpool's new frontman Darwin Nunez has made an instant impact since his arrival from Benfica for a reported £67.5million, scoring two goals with two assists in his first two competitive appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Nunez came off the bench for his first competitive Liverpool appearance in the Community Shield final at Leicester's King Power stadium, racking up an assist and his first Liverpool goal in just a 30-minute cameo.

Last weekend against Fulham the Uruguyan again started on the bench for Klopp's side, making his Premier League debut coming on for Roberto Firmino in the 50th minute, again making an instant impact for the side with another goal and assist.

Darwin Nunez
Speaking exclusively to BonusCode Bets, Liverpool legend Barnes believes the forward will massively help the side due to his movement off the ball and finishing abilities “The only thing we can ask of him is to come on and score goals, and that’s what he did. 

"He came on, he had a good chance. He gets in the right areas, and he scored a good goal. Then he had a couple of opportunities, and you can see already that he is going to help us improve when the balls come in the box.

“When teams defend deep, and you can’t play through them. Sometimes you have to put high balls in the box. And he’s 6’2” and he’s good in the air. He’s good at attacking the ball. He did as well as could be expected.”

