'You Can Take Bits Out Of His Game' - Liverpool Target Harvey Barnes On Taking Inspiration From Mohamed Salah

Liverpool target Harvey Barnes has been speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast about how he takes inspiration from the Reds Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah.

The 24-year old's form has gone from strength to strength at Leicester after his loan spell at West Brom was cut short in January 2019 and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be a huge fan of the player.

Last season, Barnes registered 13 goals and four assists in all competitions and was rewarded with a debut for England by manager Gareth Southgate in October 2020.

After another ten goal contributions have followed this season, Barnes speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast (as reported by the Liverpool Echo) said he is trying to learn from Salah who plays in his position and is having an incredible season himself.

"You look at Salah this year and the numbers he has been putting up, he has scored some great goals where he is dribbling, taking players on and scoring some unbelievable goals.

"His running in behind and his desire to score goals is what the top attackers have. Even though you're playing wide, you've got to use yourself as an attacker and a striker when you're around the box and he does that so well.

"It's something you can learn from. Like I said, the number he is putting up are numbers you want to recreate those figures. You can take bits out of his game and it's only going to improve you as a player."

Barnes and Salah may come face to face next week as Liverpool are scheduled to face Leicester at Anfield on Thursday in the Premier League.

