Former Everton Striker Yakubu Ayegbeni Claims Didier Drogba Is Better Than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life. 15 goals in 13 matches has seen many claim he should win the Ballon D'or, and that he is probably the best player in the world in the current moment.

Salah eclipsed Didier Drogba's goal scoring record this month with his first goal against Manchester United, but Everton legend Aiyegbeni Yakubu believes his legacy is yet to surpass the former Chelsea striker.

Drogba is a legend of Premier League football, having won four league titles and a UEFA Champions League at Stamford Bridge in two spells.

And Yakubu - who played in a similar era for Everton, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers - believes that Salah isn't quite there yet, speaking with Goal.

“You cannot say Salah is the greatest African to play in the Premier League. Drogba was something special because he was scoring for fun,”

“However, you have to give Salah the credit for breaking the big legend’s record, which makes him one of the greatest Africans in the English top-flight, but for now, he is certainly not the greatest.”

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Salah has scored 105 of his 107 Premier League goals for Liverpool, and despite not quite being convinced by Salah as the greatest, 'the Yak' praised the Egyptian's bounce back-ability from his poor spell at Chelsea.

“When he came to Chelsea, he was quite young and was unable was shine because the Blues had several top stars at that time,”

“That was why he left for Fiorentina before moving to AS Roma. He did well in Italy, and he was signed by Liverpool.

“I think what is working for him now is that he understands the Premier League better than before. Also, his experiences outside England have been valuable for him.

“All the same, we have to applaud the Egyptian for his fine form because it is not easy to play the way he is doing that right now – which is incredible.”

