Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'You Can't Do That' - Liverpool Striker Luis Diaz On Fabinho's 'Panenka' Penalty In Carabao Cup Final

New Liverpool signing Luis Diaz has been speaking about life at his new club including how Fabinho's 'panenka' penalty in the final against Chelsea helped them win the Carabao Cup.

The game ended 0-0 after extra time before Fabinho stepped up to do as promised to his new Colombian teammate and score his penalty in style.

Fabinho

Liverpool went on to win the shootout 11-10 after Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga blazed his spot-kick over the bar. 

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Diaz admitted that Fabinho had been practising penalties with him and said he would do a 'panenka' if it came to a shootout.

"It's true! In the days leading up to the final, we were taking penalty kicks and we practised together for sure. 

"He'd been joking around saying, 'If it goes to penalties, I'm doing a Panenka.' And I said, 'I can't believe it.' I was laughing at him, saying, 'No, you can't do that! If it goes wrong, the fans take it badly in a final.' 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Diaz admitted he still wasn't sure when it actually came to the taking of the kick that he would do it but believes the Brazilian showed his class with its execution.

"So when the moment came and he's stepping up, I'm thinking, 'Blimey, is he going to do this?' When it came off how it did, it just shows the class and quality of the player that he did it. I was kind of shocked and surprised in a good way how it came about."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Kylian Mbappe
Quotes

Liverpool Urged To Sign PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe By Club Legend, As Mohamed Salah Contract Talks Still Rumble On

By Damon Carr15 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Opinions

Opinion: Jurgen Klopp's Reds Are Boss - Perhaps The Best Liverpool Side Ever - So Stop Complaining

By Brian Murray2 hours ago
Liverpool Kit
Non LFC

Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League | Five Things We Learned: Intimidating Virgil Van Dijk And Next Liverpool Captain?

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'It's A Little Bit Unfair' - Former Player On Jurgen Klopp's Request For Premier League Rule Change

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Karim Benzema
Non LFC

Watch: Real Madrid 3-1 PSG | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Incredible Benzema Hattrick Completes Fightback After Mbappe Opener

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago
Karim Benzema
Non LFC

Watch: Karim Benzema Hattrick Goal Completes Incredible Real Madrid Fightback Against PSG

By Neil Andrew21 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
Non LFC

Champions League Watch: Karim Benzema Scores Again As Real Madrid Comeback Against PSG

By Damon Carr21 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
Non LFC

Champions League Watch: Karim Benzema Gives Real Madrid Lifeline Against PSG After Kylian Mbappe Opener

By Damon Carr21 hours ago