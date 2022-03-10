'You Can't Do That' - Liverpool Striker Luis Diaz On Fabinho's 'Panenka' Penalty In Carabao Cup Final

New Liverpool signing Luis Diaz has been speaking about life at his new club including how Fabinho's 'panenka' penalty in the final against Chelsea helped them win the Carabao Cup.

The game ended 0-0 after extra time before Fabinho stepped up to do as promised to his new Colombian teammate and score his penalty in style.

IMAGO / News Images

Liverpool went on to win the shootout 11-10 after Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga blazed his spot-kick over the bar.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Diaz admitted that Fabinho had been practising penalties with him and said he would do a 'panenka' if it came to a shootout.

"It's true! In the days leading up to the final, we were taking penalty kicks and we practised together for sure.

"He'd been joking around saying, 'If it goes to penalties, I'm doing a Panenka.' And I said, 'I can't believe it.' I was laughing at him, saying, 'No, you can't do that! If it goes wrong, the fans take it badly in a final.'

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Diaz admitted he still wasn't sure when it actually came to the taking of the kick that he would do it but believes the Brazilian showed his class with its execution.

"So when the moment came and he's stepping up, I'm thinking, 'Blimey, is he going to do this?' When it came off how it did, it just shows the class and quality of the player that he did it. I was kind of shocked and surprised in a good way how it came about."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok