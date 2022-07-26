Skip to main content

‘You Can’t Hire a Striking Coach.’ - Pundit on Harvey Elliot Hiring a Striker Coach

As reported by Sky Sports earlier in July, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot had hired Scott Chickelday as a striker coach to improve his finishing, ex-Premier League striker Frank McAvennie has slammed the decision made by the youngster.

Elliot who missed most of last season after a fatal ankle injury linked up with Chickelday prior to joining up with the rest of the squad for pre-season with the aim to improve his finishing in front of goal going into the new season.

Harvey Elliot, Liverpool, FA Cup

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former West Ham and Aston Villa striker has slammed Elliot's decision saying “You can’t hire a striking coach.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

They’ve got Kenny Dalglish there, some of the best strikers that the world has ever seen walking in and out the club. Why would he want to hire a striking coach?

You can’t coach a striker, it’s instinct. What they can do is get somebody flinging balls at you and getting shooting practice. Maybe that’s what they’re doing and calling it a striking coach.

It makes me laugh. I think he’ll be doing extra training, he’ll be practicing shooting he won’t be getting taught how to be a striker you can’t teach that. It’s all about instinct.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'The New Boys Coming In Were Welcomed So Warmly' - Jurgen Klopp On 'Really Special' Team Spirit At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew9 minutes ago
imago1012385995h
Quotes

Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Confirms Diogo Jota Injury Status

By Alex Caddick26 minutes ago
Luke Chambers
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Signs New Contract

By Neil Andrew33 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson
Quotes

‘They Have a Duty of Care. They Need to Work With Players to Teach Them How to Manage Themselves on and off the Pitch’ - Medical Expert on New Premier League Deal

By Matty Orme39 minutes ago
John W Henry
Quotes

‘I Think It’s a Positive. Liverpool’s Brand Exposure Will Grow if They Are Associated With a Big NBA Franchise’ - Finance Expert’s View on Fsg Buying a Basketball Team

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Andres Iniesta
Quotes

'Has Ingredients Of Andres Iniesta' Liverpool's Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders Full Of Praise For Harvey Elliot

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
imago1013140223h
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Provides Alisson Injury Update As The Community Shield Nears

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'He Will Have To Make A Decision' - Pundit On Roberto Firmino Future At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago