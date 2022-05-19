Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'You Can't Overestimate What Jurgen Klopp Is Doing For Liverpool' - Matthias Sammer Praises Reds Boss

Former German international Matthias Sammer has heaped praise on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in a recent interview.

The Reds boss has seen his team pick up two trophies already this season, have the Champions League final against Real Madrid to play at the end of the month and remain in the hunt for the Premier League title with just one game to go.

Jurgen Klopp FA Cup

Speaking to SportBILD today (via Sport Witness), Sammer said the job Klopp is doing on Merseyside and for the image of German football should not be taken for granted.

“First of all, you can’t overestimate what Jurgen Klopp is doing for Liverpool and, as a German coach, for the image of German soccer.

“That can make us all proud. Klopp can always reinvent himself with Liverpool; he is constantly looking for new building blocks, also in his coaching and support staff, to further improve the quality."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sammer went on to explain that he thinks that one of Klopp's greatest strengths is the fact he is willing to listen to ideas of specialists to help make the team even better.

“The fact that a strong leader like Jurgen Klopp gathers top specialists around him for the perfect result cannot be credited to him highly enough.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'Only A Matter Of Time' - Pundit Believes Mohamed Salah Contract Extension At Liverpool Is Not Far Away

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Martin Skrtel
News

Former Liverpool Defender Martin Skrtel Forced Into Retirement Through Health Concerns

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Confirmed: Huge Injury News That Could See Liverpool Lose The Premier League Title

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Premier League | Man Of The Match

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

'Like Having Ferraris In The Garage' - Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise On Liverpool's Squad Players After Victory Against Southampton

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Premier League

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

Report: Liverpool ‘Could’ Swap Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain For West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen

By Damon Carr13 hours ago
Joe Gomez
News

Report: Joe Gomez Injury Update After Ankle Problem Picked Up In Southampton Victory

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago