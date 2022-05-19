'You Can't Overestimate What Jurgen Klopp Is Doing For Liverpool' - Matthias Sammer Praises Reds Boss

Former German international Matthias Sammer has heaped praise on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in a recent interview.

The Reds boss has seen his team pick up two trophies already this season, have the Champions League final against Real Madrid to play at the end of the month and remain in the hunt for the Premier League title with just one game to go.

Speaking to SportBILD today (via Sport Witness), Sammer said the job Klopp is doing on Merseyside and for the image of German football should not be taken for granted.

“First of all, you can’t overestimate what Jurgen Klopp is doing for Liverpool and, as a German coach, for the image of German soccer.

“That can make us all proud. Klopp can always reinvent himself with Liverpool; he is constantly looking for new building blocks, also in his coaching and support staff, to further improve the quality."

Sammer went on to explain that he thinks that one of Klopp's greatest strengths is the fact he is willing to listen to ideas of specialists to help make the team even better.

“The fact that a strong leader like Jurgen Klopp gathers top specialists around him for the perfect result cannot be credited to him highly enough.”

