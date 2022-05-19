'You Can't Rule Out Him Featuring This Weekend' - Medical Expert On When Fabinho Could Return For Liverpool

A medical expert has been speaking about Liverpool midfielder Fabinho's recovery from injury and has predicted the Brazilian could return to action as early as the weekend.

The 28 year old picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa last week and whilst manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed it was not a major issue, he has missed the last two matches.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Ben Dinnery who runs the Football Injuries site told Football Insider, he expects Fabinho to be fine for the Champions League final and could make a surprise appearance this weekend when the Reds take on Wolves.

"By the time the Champions League final comes along, he will have been out two and a half weeks,”

“You can’t even rule out the chance of him featuring this weekend."

Dinnery doesn't think Fabinho's match sharpness and rhythm will be impacted if he does not return until the final in Paris as it will only have been a 17 day absence.

“Will he be sharp? Ideally, you want to be in control of his minutes. But the fact it has only been 16 or 17 days, I don’t think it will have a huge impact.

“He will be training and fully integrated with the squad ahead of that match.”

Should Fabinho return for the Wolves clash at the weekend at Anfield, he will join his teammates in trying to overturn the one point deficit to Premier League leaders Manchester City to win the title.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |