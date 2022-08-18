'You Have to Be Wary of Man UTD' - John Barnes on Liverpool’s Next Opponents

Liverpool's next fixture will see them travel up the M62 to Old Trafford to face bottom-of-the-table Manchester United. Liverpool will be looking to collect their first three points of the season and club legend John Barnes believes Jurgen Klopp's side must be weary of Erik Ten Hag's side.

Manchester United come into the fixture off the back of a 4-0 hammering from Brentford last weekend, Liverpool, on the other hand, goes into the fixture off the back of an undeserved home draw to Crystal Palace having dominated the fixture from the start to finish.

In an exclusive interview with BonusCode Bets, Liverpool legend Barnes believes the side must be weary of United “You have to be wary of Man Utd because of the players that they have on their team. They’re all great football players.

“Man Utd, on their day, can beat anybody in the world. Their problems are with consistency."

IMAGO / PA Images

Barnes went on to add “They will approach and play the game with intensity, determination and drive, with the players that they have and Liverpool will play exactly the same way and work probably harder.

“Saying that, Man Utd have players like Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo and others that I mentioned that can cause Liverpool problems.”

