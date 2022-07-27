‘You Have to Show Some Bravery to Get There, Everybody Was Nervous When They Had to Go There, That’s Normal’ - Jurgen Klopp on Pre-season Initiations

Pre-season initation songs is somewhat of an underwritten rule for new players arriving at football clubs, every year some fans are treated to videos of there new signings trying there best to impress on karaoke.

Liverpool fans will never forget the 2018 pre-season when then striker Daniel Sturridge filmed every players initiation song for his Instagram followers to soak up on his story, an event that happens every year for every new signing, but very rarely publicised within the squad.

This year has been no different for Liverpool's new recruits performing there initiation songs, players and staff alike all getting there own time to impress the rest of the group, with coach Yinka even having his spin on Vanilla Ice's famous track.

Speaking to the offical club website manager Jurgen Klopp revealed his favourite performances from the evening "There were too many, too many. Yinka [Ademuyiwa] was great, absolutely, the kit man. Great. Brendan [McIlduff] was great as well. The boss! Billy Hogan! I have to say,

"Wow, wow, wow. He was good as well. Lena [Aschenbrenner] looked like an angel, sang like an angel, then near the end, Dua Lipa… Dua and Lipa [Lorna and Shauna] – One Kiss Is All It Takes was really good.

"It's so difficult because you always thought, 'Oh my God. The next who is coming? How would we [top that]?' Unbelievable but it happened quite a few times. So, they were all just brilliant – but it's not about that, how we all know.

The boss then went on to praise the bravery to step up and perform in front of the rest of the group "You have to show some bravery to get there, everybody was nervous when they had to go there, that's normal.

"But the young kids, the self-confidence they have at that young age, I think that's a really good sign for the team as well. How the team let these boys grow next to them. Seventeen years old, Isaac [Mabaya], a little mic check! I couldn't deal with that. So, really cool, cool moments the whole night."

