'You Just Have To Stop And Applaud' - James Milner On Playing With Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has been speaking in a recent interview about what it's like to play alongside Egyptian Mohamed Salah at the club.

The 29-year old has taken his game to new heights this season scoring 23 goals and assisting 11 times before he left for the Africa Cup of Nations where Egypt now face hosts Cameroon for a place in the final.

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Milner told Premier League Productions, Salah has, in his opinion been the best player in the world over recent months although acknowledged he may be slightly biased!

"​​For me, the last few months, if he's not, there is someone playing very, very well in front of him.

"For me, he is right up there, the goals he's scoring, the numbers he's putting up consistently, goals and assists.

"Obviously I might be slightly biased, and I'm blessed as well because I get to train with him every day and see how good he is in training as well, but I think he has to be the best over the recent months and hopefully long may it continue.

"He's special. Some of the goals he's scoring at times, you just have to stop and applaud them really."

Liverpool coped very well without their AFCON superstars but will have close to a fully fit and available squad when the Premier League resumes against Leicester City at Anfield next week.

Added into the mix now is Colombian international winger Luis Diaz after his transfer from Porto which can only mean more exciting times for Reds fans as they challenge on four fronts.

