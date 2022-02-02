Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'You Just Have To Stop And Applaud' - James Milner On Playing With Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has been speaking in a recent interview about what it's like to play alongside Egyptian Mohamed Salah at the club.

The 29-year old has taken his game to new heights this season scoring 23 goals and assisting 11 times before he left for the Africa Cup of Nations where Egypt now face hosts Cameroon for a place in the final.

James Milner Mohamed Salah

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Milner told Premier League Productions, Salah has, in his opinion been the best player in the world over recent months although acknowledged he may be slightly biased!

"​​For me, the last few months, if he's not, there is someone playing very, very well in front of him.

"For me, he is right up there, the goals he's scoring, the numbers he's putting up consistently, goals and assists.

"Obviously I might be slightly biased, and I'm blessed as well because I get to train with him every day and see how good he is in training as well, but I think he has to be the best over the recent months and hopefully long may it continue.

Read More

"He's special. Some of the goals he's scoring at times, you just have to stop and applaud them really."

Liverpool coped very well without their AFCON superstars but will have close to a fully fit and available squad when the Premier League resumes against Leicester City at Anfield next week.

Added into the mix now is Colombian international winger Luis Diaz after his transfer from Porto which can only mean more exciting times for Reds fans as they challenge on four fronts.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

James Milner Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'You Just Have To Stop And Applaud' - James Milner On Playing With Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah

1 minute ago
Harvey Barnes
Quotes

'You Can Take Bits Out Of His Game' - Liverpool Target Harvey Barnes On Taking Inspiration From Mohamed Salah

39 minutes ago
Sergio Conceicao Porto Manager
Transfers

'Financial Aspect Clearly Stronger Than Sporting Success' - Porto Manager Sérgio Conceição Fumes Over Luis Diaz Transfer To Liverpool

11 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Journalist Claims He Has Been Told 'Fabio Carvalho Will Be A Liverpool Player This Summer'

12 hours ago
Luis Diaz Takumi Minamino
News

Radamel Falcao And James Rodriguez Convince Luis Diaz To Join Liverpool From Porto Over Former Clubs Manchester United And Everton

13 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

'My Answer Is Yes' - Transfer Specialist Believes Luis Diaz Is Liverpool's Sadio Mane Replacement

13 hours ago
Yves Bissouma
Transfers

'More Manchester City's Style Of Player' - John Barnes on Liverpool Targets Jude Bellingham, Yves Bissouma & Youri Tielemans

13 hours ago
Alisson Becker
News

Brazil v Paraguay: Where To Watch / Live Stream - Liverpool's Alisson Becker & Fabinho In Action - UK, US

13 hours ago