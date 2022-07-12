Skip to main content

'He Is Settling In Really Well' - Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson On New Signing Darwin Nunez

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been giving his thoughts on the Reds new signing Darwin Nunez ahead of the upcoming season. 

Henderson who is currently in Bangkok along with his teammates for the Reds pre-season praised Nunez and defined the benefit of the 23-year-old Uruguayan forward becoming the latest asset in the line of attack. 

“It’s a new option, a new dimension for us, with the way we play and we’ve got to adapt to that quickly and get used to it,” Henderson said speaking to Chief Liverpool FC Writer at the Echo Ian Doyle. 

“Darwin certainly gives us a different option in the way he plays and is hopefully a huge player for us going forward. He is settling in really well. 

"Don’t get me wrong, it was his first proper session on Monday really, so is still quite new into the group." Added the Reds skipper. 

"But this group has shown in the past that it is easy to settle in quickly, he can already speak with some of the lads who speak Portuguese but hopefully he can pick up English quickly.

“He can score goals and that is a big reason why we have signed him, but also the recruitment and the manager, staff, will have watched them in plenty of other games and will have seen a lot of quality and seen a very good player. 

"For us hopefully he can settle in and hit the ground running. Things move on, change, and hopefully we can adapt to that quickly.” 

