'You Look At The Forward Line And It’s Still Very, Very Strong' - Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson On Life After Sadio Mane

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has had his say on former Reds forward Sadio Mane and the Senegalese's transfer to Bayern Munich earlier this summer, claiming the team still has a very strong attack.

The 30-year-old departed Anfield after spending six years at the club. Scoring 90 goals in 196 appearances, as well as winning everything there was to win. He is widely regarded as a club legend.

Nevertheless, despite Mane being seen as a huge miss for Liverpool, the Reds captain remains adamant that the squad still has lots of firepower, especially with the new incomings at Anfield.

“Sadio would be a big miss for anybody, he is a world-class player, for me one of the best forwards in the world, so it’s always going to be difficult losing him,” Henderson said speaking to the Liverpool Echo.

“We are sad to see him leave but we wish him all the best. But you look at the forward line and it’s still very, very strong.

"We have brought new players in but we also have world-class players who performed last season. Luis Diaz has come in and performed phenomenally well.

“Bobby [Firmino] coming back is a big bonus for us, he was injured for a large part of last season. We have plenty of options for sure, and hopefully we can produce as we have over the last few years."

